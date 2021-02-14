LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- On Valentine's Day, couples usually go to dinner, send flowers and spend time together, but one Louisville couple had something different in mind this year.
Linda and Tom Deus, who have been married for 55 years, received the second dose of their COVID-19 vaccine Sunday at the University of Louisville Healthcare vaccination site.
The two are part of UofL Health's first batch of those 70 years old and over to receive their second vaccination. Linda even had a glittery heart sticker on her arm where she wanted the shot.
The pair were high school sweethearts, although they didn't immediately start dating.
"Our first date wasn't until the following New Year's Eve so it wasn't like love at first sight, at least it wasn't for her — it might have been for me," Tom said.
The two quickly fell in love and got married on Thanksgiving Day in 1965.
The couple says the vaccine is a sigh of relief and they cannot wait to be able to travel again.
