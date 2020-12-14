LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville couple, married 43 years, participated in Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine trial.
Gary and Cyndi Hook said they participated in the Pfizer study through Kentucky Pediatric and adult research in Bardstown, getting shots in August.
They're both in their 60s. She's a nurse practitioner for Norton Healthcare, and he works in engineering at Saints Mary and Elizabeth Hospital. The Hooks said they don't know if they received a placebo or the vaccine itself, but their needed participation is part of the research that led to the drug's approval.
"We're lucky enough to be relatively healthy," Cyndi Hook said. "We are at that at-risk age group, and we felt like this was something we could do to help get through this pandemic."
More than 43,000 people participated in the trial for the Pfizer vaccine. The Hooks said patients will be monitored for the next two years.
"It was a chance we took — and well worth it — and I just hope that it helps pretty much everyone in the world," Gary Hook said.
