LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Restaurants, bars, gyms, fitness centers and pools are able to operate at 50% capacity again in Kentucky starting Monday, Dec. 14.
Bars and restaurants can open indoor dining at 50% capacity and can still continue curbside service, delivery and outdoor dining. Both will be required to stop serving food at 11 p.m. and close by midnight. Gyms, fitness centers, pools and other indoor recreation facilities can also operate at 50% capacity.
Kentucky reported 2,454 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, according to the governor. The state's positivity rate, a measure of the proportion of tests returning positive, dropped for a 10th day in a row — from 8.79% on Saturday to 8.52% on Sunday, according to a report from Kentucky Public Health.
"We saw 1,235 fewer positive cases and our positivity rate declined 1.23% Sunday to Sunday this week," Beshear said in a news release. "Now we are less than 24 hours from the true beginning of the end of this virus."
This comes as Kentucky received the first shipment of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine on Sunday.
