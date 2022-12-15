LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Advanz Credit Union workers took on the role of Santa's helpers Thursday, giving back to Home of the Innocents.
Employees at Advanz Credit Union raised $2,500 throughout the year to purchase gifts and necessities for children at the Louisville nonprofit.
"They need to feel like they’re somebody," said Diana Stoess, a share draft representative at Advanz. "They’ve lost so much, and that’s why they’re there. So they need to feel like somebody. They need to feel important. They need to feel loved.”
Advanz opened in 1969 as a credit union to serve the Jefferson County Police and Jefferson County Government employees. They have locations in Louisville and Jeffersonville.
Employees helped load the presents onto a truck and van Thursday morning to be delivered to the children.
"Anyone that receives our services will have the ability to benefit from these donations," said Kendra Simon, manager of outreach at Home of the Innocents.
According to its website, Home of the Innocents mission is "Providing services for medically complex children and children and families in the child welfare system."
If you want to support Home of the Innocents, you can send in ornaments to Jude's Jingle Tree. WDRB will make a donation to the charity on behalf of every family that sends an ornament.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.