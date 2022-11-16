LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jude's Jingle Tree is ready to ring in the Christmas season!
For the fifth year, meteorologist Jude Redfield cut down the biggest, prettiest and most perfect tree he could find at Robert's Tree Farm in Guston, Ky. Now he is asking viewers to help decorate his tree at WDRB and help raise money for Louisville's Home of the Innocents.
You can help by mailing ornaments to Jude or dropping them off at the front desk of the station in downtown. The address is 624 West Muhammad Ali Blvd., Louisville, KY 40203. Make sure you tell us your name and where you're from! If you have any special Christmas memories you'd like to share, be sure to include that as well. Jude loves to share those stories during WDRB in the Morning.
The ornaments WILL NOT BE RETURNED. Each will be donated to the Home of the Innocents after Christmas.
IMAGES | A look back at special moments with Jude's Jingle Tree over the years
About the Home of the Innocents:
Established in 1880, Home of the Innocents enriches the lives of children and families with hope, health, and happiness. Programs include residential and community-based behavioral health services, therapeutic foster care and adoption services, supportive services for homeless young adults, and long-term care for medically complex or terminally ill children.