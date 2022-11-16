jingle tree pic 01.jpg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jude's Jingle Tree is ready to ring in the Christmas season!

For the fifth year, meteorologist Jude Redfield cut down the biggest, prettiest and most perfect tree he could find at Robert's Tree Farm in Guston, Ky. Now he is asking viewers to help decorate his tree at WDRB and help raise money for Louisville's Home of the Innocents.

You can help by mailing ornaments to Jude or dropping them off at the front desk of the station in downtown. The address is 624 West Muhammad Ali Blvd., Louisville, KY 40203. Make sure you tell us your name and where you're from! If you have any special Christmas memories you'd like to share, be sure to include that as well. Jude loves to share those stories during WDRB in the Morning.

The ornaments WILL NOT BE RETURNED. Each will be donated to the Home of the Innocents after Christmas.

Make a donation! 

This year, we're asking for contributions to help support the Home of the Innocents. WDRB will match the first $5,000 given to help the children served by the Home of the Innocents. Click the graphic below to make a monetary donation in any amount! 

JINGLE TREEE donate-button-1280x720 (002).jpg

Our Jingle Tree Sponsor, Scooter’s Coffee,  is also helping out by pledging to donate up to $5,000 from sales of their holiday drinks from their Louisville locations. 

Last year, Jude and his team of merry elves helped raise a record $13,000 for the Home of the Innocents, plus the WDRB in the Morning team made a special delivery and visited with some of the children before Christmas.

IMAGES | A look back at special moments with Jude's Jingle Tree over the years

1 of 40

About the Home of the Innocents: 

Established in 1880, Home of the Innocents enriches the lives of children and families with hope, health, and happiness. Programs include residential and community-based behavioral health services, therapeutic foster care and adoption services, supportive services for homeless young adults, and long-term care for medically complex or terminally ill children. 

Copyright 2022. WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Tags