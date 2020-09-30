LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Customs officers in Louisville said they have seized 10,500 fake Casio watches, which, if they were genuine, would be worth more than $680,000.
A U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officer held a shipment on Tuesday, and an import specialist determined that the contents were counterfeit, according to a news release from CBP.
Customs officials say that fake products present a real danger to the economy and Americans’ health and safety.
"Each time you buy a counterfeit good, a legitimate company loses revenue," the agency said. "This translates to lost profits and U.S. jobs."
The agency also said that counterfeit products usually are made with inferior components, which means they can pose health and safety risks, particularly personal care, pharmaceutical and consumer electronics.
In the last full fiscal year, CBP and its partner, Homeland Security Investigation, seized nearly 27,600 shipments containing intellectual property rights violations. Had those goods been genuine, CBP estimates that their value would have been $1.5 billion.
Watches and jewelry represent 15% of all such seizures, the agency said.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.