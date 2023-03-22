LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The CVS in the heart of downtown Louisville reopened hours after a double shooting Tuesday night that targeted an employee.
Louisville Metro Police said that a man targeted his ex who works there, shouted 'you broke my heart,' and emptied the magazine of his pistol. The woman was hit several times and a customer was grazed.
They both were taken to University Hospital. The man was treated and released. There has been no update on the condition of the woman, but she is expected to survive.
The shooting happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday. One other customer and three other employees were inside the store at the time of the shooting, but they weren't hurt.
Anthony Howard, 25, was arrested early Wednesday morning and is charged with attempted murder, assault, wanton endangerment, and criminal mischief, according to the citation. He will be arraigned on Thursday.
One of the bullets hit the glass of the front entrance door, causing it to shatter, according to the citation. The missing glass was boarded up, as crews cleaned up the store on Wednesday.
Wednesday afternoon, CVS issued a statement offering support for both the victims and police.
"We are shocked and saddened to learn of the shooting incident at our store on W. Muhammad Ali Blvd. and our thoughts are with our colleague and customer. We are grateful that neither individual was critically injured and that police have the suspect in custody. We are cooperating with the police investigation and expect to reopen our store before the end of the day. We’re also providing support to our store colleagues, including counseling services."
A WDRB News crew talked to several people trying to go to the CVS Wednesday. One man said he's a regular to the store and was disheartened to hear the woman was targeted.
"It's horrible. I live in this neighborhood, these are my friends that work at the store. Yeah, it's horrible. They're hard working. They're here every day to support the community, and I feel bad about it," Charles Kemble said.
WDRB News has reached to CVS for comment and hasn't hear back yet.
The store had a sign posted that said it was closed Tuesday and referred customers to its next closest store at 400 E. Broadway.
