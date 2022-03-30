LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville doctors are giving tips on what to do ahead of spring break if you get injured or sick while out of town.
As thousands head off for spring break this week and next, doctors said there is no need to spend beach time in a waiting room.
If you have symptoms that need attention, telehealth is a way to connection with a local doctor.
Doctors with UofL Health are reminding patients to keep telehealth numbers in your phone to make the most of your time away.
"On spring break, you're just picking numbers out of a phone book. You don't even know if they're legit or not," said Dr. Christian Furman, a physician with UofL Health. "Also when you go to your primary care provider, they have your chart. They know what kind of medicines they are on. They have your history, so you don't have to go through the whole thing again."
Doctors can prescribe medications through telehealth and can help fill prescriptions in other states.
If you have any emergency conditions, you are advised to go to your nearest emergency room.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.