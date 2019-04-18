LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville doctor has been indicted for Medicare fraud in a federal multi-state investigation.
Federal authorities said Wednesday they charged 60 people -- including a doctor accused of trading drugs for sex and another accused of prescribing to his Facebook friends -- for their roles in illegally prescribing and distributing millions of pills containing opioids and other drugs.
The indictment includes 53 medical professionals tied to some 350,000 prescriptions and 32 million pills.
Nearly three dozen doctors in Kentucky and several other states face charges of Medicare fraud and illegally prescribing or distributing opioids, including Dr. Christopher Nelson with Bluegrass Pain Consultants. In June of 2018, federal agents raided the company's locations on Dutchmans Parkway and in La Grange.
The Louisville clinic in Springhurst closed this past March, and Nelson sent patients a letter saying the clinic was closing due to health reasons.
Many of the doctors under indictment are accused of signing blank prescriptions their employees used to illegally prescribe pills to patients.
Nelson is also accused of receiving kickback payments of hundreds of thousands of dollars for prescribing certain drugs.
