LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville doctors are reminding people to stay healthy at Thunder Over Louisville.
UofL Health doctors are urging everyone to drink plenty of water and wear earplugs, noting that fireworks and aircraft noise can damage your ears.
They're reminding people to wear foam earplugs, headphones or earmuffs. Anyone wanting to be extra careful can wear both earplugs and headphones. They can also distance themselves from the fireworks.
"The sounds that we're going to hear at Thunder, being the jet engines ... and if you are close up to the fireworks ... can get anywhere from 120 [decibels]," said Dr. Lauren Pollock, a UofL Health clinical audiologist. "Some of those jet engines can get up to 140 [decibels]. Those are levels of almost explosion-type noise and can cause immediate damage if you are close enough up to the sound."
With temperatures forecasted to be in the 80s, doctors said it's also important to stay hydrated. Don't forget to bring a cooler with plenty of water.
If you feel thirsty, doctors said you're already dehydrated.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.