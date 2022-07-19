LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Back to school usually means visits to the doctor, and for many families, it's time for sports physicals.
But COVID-19 has changed how doctors perform them.
"The way that COVID has really changed this is it's made us kind of place more of an emphasis and really highlight our cardiovascular examination," said Dr. Jordan Hilgefort, with UofL Health. "But, in particular, asking more detailed questions surrounding some of those symptoms that patients have had in larger numbers following COVID. Things like fatigue, exercise intolerance, shortness of breath, that can impact an athlete's performance."
Hilgefort said the best time for student-athletes to get a sports physical is around six weeks before the start of the season.
KHSAA requires all high school student athletes to have a sports physical to play.
