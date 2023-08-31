LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An increase in COVID-19 cases, both nationally and locally, has put the virus back on the radar for many families, but a Louisville doctor said the infection is less severe for many.
Nationally, more than 150,000 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 this past week, 191 of those people were from Kentucky.
While Brittany Andrews was not hospitalized this week, she spent time in the emergency room at Norton with COVID-19 in early August.
"I felt like I was dying," Andrews said. "Like my body was overheating really, really bad."
While Andrews was on her way to recovery, she was infected again this week.
"I think I'm getting over it, but I still have the coughs," she said.
Kentucky's COVID-19 cases are not as high as they were throughout 2021 and 2022, but there has been an increase in positive cases since June.
"At this point a lot of people have some immunity, because they've been vaccinated, or they've been infected in the past," said Kris Bryant, Norton pediatric infectious disease physician. "We're not seeing people who need ventilators right now, so that's more good news."
As for mixing the uptick in COVID-19 cases with the upcoming RSV and flu seasons, Bryant said healthcare systems are better equipped for all three.
"We have safe and effective vaccines for COVID, we have safe and effective vaccines for flu for everyone six months and older. ... We now have RSV vaccines that are available for people 60 and older," Bryant said. "I would say we are in a much better spot this year than we were last year."
The COVID-19 increase comes as kids head back to class. Some districts in Kentucky already moved to online learning due to the number of students and staff out sick.
JCPS is offering free COVID-19 tests for students with parent permission. The district is reporting 261 COVID-19 cases among students and staff as of Thursday.
"At the Children's Hospital today [Thursday], we have one child hospitalized with COVID symptoms," Bryant said.
