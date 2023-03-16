LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Doctors at UofL Health want everyone to enjoy the St. Patrick's Day holiday safely this weekend.
The hospital typically sees an increase in patients showing up in the emergency room around holidays, especially those with a heavy focus on drinking and partying.
Staff at University of Louisville Hospital will be ready for whatever the holiday weekend throws at them.
"We definitely make sure staffing is strong. We'll have extra physician coverage in the hospital, but certainly making sure nursing coverage is strong," Dr. Martin Huecker, with UofL Health Emergency Care, said. "Security is also a concern as well, but just being ready and understanding that we're probably going to see a big increase at that time."
Doctors said it's important to pace yourself and limit your drinking to one drink per hour.
