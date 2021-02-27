LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County continues to report a decrease in COVID-19 cases since reaching its record high Jan. 9.
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer held his weekly town hall with UofL School of Medicine's Dr. Jon Klein, among other local area health officials Saturday.
Jefferson County reported 1,527 confirmed cases last week, along with 18 newly reported deaths. It's the first time the county has reported less than 1,600 confirmed cases in a week since last October.
"This is because Christmas and New Year people began to change their behavior," Fischer said. "We have data to support that."
Klein said people must continue to adhere to mitigation efforts in hopes of seeing a dramatic change as soon as June.
"I think as we head into the summer, the summer of 2021 will look at lot more like 2019 than it did in 2020 if we continue to be really aggressive about our individual efforts," Klein said.
Vaccine supply is up 57% as the county remains in the red zone, but officials say it could change to orange next week.
Jefferson County has received 297,750 vaccine doses, and 67.1% of those doses have been distributed. In Jefferson County, 7.8% of residents have received both doses of the vaccine.
Fischer expects the Louisville area to see a drastic increase in vaccine shipments in the next six to eight weeks.
