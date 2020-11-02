LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville family put its survey skills to the test Tuesday on Family Feud, and survey says: They won!
The Angelini family auditioned to be on the Family Feud in 2018 at the Kentucky Exposition Center but waited for more than a year before producers called offering them a spot on the popular game show.
When they finally taped the show in March before the COVID-19 pandemic began, the air date was then moved several times. But the wait paid off, with the family walking away with $20,000 on Tuesday.
The producers hoped to have Josh Minkins, now a University of Louisville football player, on the show with his mom and family. But at the time of the taping, he was in his senior basketball season at Ballard High School and didn't want to miss a playoff game.
With Tuesday's win, the Angelinis' will return to WDRB's sister station, WBKI, at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
