Greg and Valerie Buccola became foster parents in 2014, and then became parents when they adopted their four foster children. Now, the Buccola family is advocating for the nearly 8,600 Kentucky children who need a home. (Photo by WDRB Reporter Molly Jett)
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of Kentucky children need a loving home.
St. Joseph Children's Home has provided a safe and loving home for more than 75,000 boys and girls, and for one Kentucky family that journey started about a decade ago.
"We at the time were struggling with the idea that you know, we many not have kids on our own," Greg said.
In 2013, Greg and Valerie Buccola found themselves at the annual St Joe's picnic. About a year later, in 2014, they became foster care parents, and then parents to four children.
"A brother and a sister and [then] adopted them, and then 11 months later, took in another brother and sister and adopted them," Valerie said. "So, we went from zero to four in less than a year."
Right now, more than 8,600 Kentucky children need that same support — a home.
"People perceive that foster care is a temporary, scary, traumatic thing that disrupts their family life," Greg said. "And the reality is there's a lot of different ways you can help."
Last week, Governor Andy Beshear announced his administration is providing $41.5 million to support the state’s foster children and those who care for them.
"I know for a fact there are a lot of people watching this right now who have thought about it. Maybe you've talked about it as a couple and you consider it may, would be nice. I wonder what it will be like but the fear of that unknown, you don't take it to the next step. It is at least worth it to have a conversation," Greg said.
"You have to think about what those kids are going through, and you have to show up for your community. There are children literally waiting at the door step for someone to say yes," Valerie said.
Last year, St. Joseph Children’s Home placed 57 children. That's down from 73 in 2019. That's according to St. Joseph Children's Home's Communications Manager Tiffany White.
Many times, most people prefer younger children or babies over teenagers.
"Fostering teenagers requires giving them a lot of grace," Greg said.
For the Buccola Family, unconditional love, patience and hope formed a family forever.
"It takes patience and energy and effort. It is tough and it's scary, but places like St. Joe's help to provide a light where there's a lot of seeming darkness, sadness, confusion ,and traumatic feelings that these kids are having. But I'll tell you, exploring it and navigating it with support and help and having patience, the reward you will get in having a family you never imagined, will be amazing," Greg said.
May is National Foster Care Month. On May 2, the Big Four Bridge shined blue to celebrate National Foster Care Awareness Day.
For more information on how to become a foster parent in Kentucky through St. Joseph Children's Home, click here. They are located at 2823 Frankfort Avenue Louisville KY 40206. You can also reach them at (502) 893-0241.
For more Kentucky foster care resources, click here.