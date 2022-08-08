LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Louisville has filed a lawsuit to seize historic church buildings in Louisville's Russell neighborhood.
The properties, which include a couple of buildings located at the corner of South 27th and West Chestnut streets, have "deteriorated to such an extent as to constitute a serious and growing menace to the public health, safety and welfare," the lawsuit states.
The properties in question include 2700-2706 and 2708 West Chestnut Street.
According to the lawsuit, the city has failed to come to an agreement with the owners on how the properties can be properly restored and maintained. As a result, the city has assessed more than $60,000 worth of liens on the properties and are asking a judge to allow the city to seize the buildings through eminent domain "to eliminate the blight and deterioration on the property."
The lawsuit, which was filed in Jefferson Circuit Court on Friday, names three entities — the Deeper Life Christian Church, based in Tampa; the Bethlehem Apostolic Church, based in Louisville; and Louisville resident Gus Goldsmith — that are the owners of or who may have an interest in the property.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.