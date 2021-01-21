LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Fire Department has joined the Louisville Metro Police Department's search for a missing 16-year-old kayaker.
Jacob Stover disappeared Sunday, Jan. 10, while kayaking on the river.
Search crews found his kayak last week, but there have been no signs of Stover.
The fire department is helping police because of the length of the search for Stover, coupled with weather and river conditions.
Civilian organizations and specialized K-9s have coordinated with LMPD to ensure the safety of their teams.
"He goes fishing almost every day, and we just assumed he went to the pond that he always goes to," Melissa Stover, Jacob's mother, said last week. "And didn't know until 10 a.m., or a little after, that he had gone and put his boat in at Cox Park on the river."
Wendy Treinen, a spokeswoman for the Stover family, shared images with WDRB News of several items matching what Jacob had with him at the time he went missing. She said he had several things with him he had just gotten for Christmas. She's hoping anyone who sees these items will call police.
They include a new fishing rod and reel, a tackle box similar to the one shown above, and a KVD worm speedbag.
Treinen said Jacob was wearing boots, ski pants, a winter coat with white letters on the sleeve, a white hoodie and a slate blue Carhartt beanie.
"(The family's) biggest request right now is that if you live along the river, keep an eye out for items," Treinen said. "If you have security footage along the waterways, especially west of the second street bridge, we'd like to see that footage."
