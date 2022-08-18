LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness is inspecting food at the Kentucky State Fair this year.
According to a news release, the health department plans to conduct more than 1,500 inspections of food vendors. The vendors also have to obtain local and state temporary food service permits and complete a food safety training class.
"Before eating, patrons should also protect themselves by washing their hands thoroughly with soap and water, especially after using the restroom and touching animals," said Connie Mendel, senior deputy director of LMPHW.
Fairgoers are recommended to check to see if the vendor booth or concession stand is clean.
Kentucky State Fair - Trade Center Exhibit East Wing
Pictured: this photo dated Aug. 18, 2022, shows an exhibit featuring a piece of concrete at Ground Zero from the 9/11 terror attacks on the World Trade Center. (WDRB/Eric Edwards)
IMAGES | A look at the Exhibits on 1st Day of Kentucky State Fair
Kentucky State Fair - Trade Center Exhibit in East Wing
Pictured: this photo dated Aug. 18, 2022, shows an exhibit featuring items taken from Ground Zero after the 9/11 terror attacks on the World Trade Center. (WDRB/Eric Edwards)
Kentucky State Fair - World Trade Center Display
Pictured: this photo dated Aug. 18, 2022, shows an exhibit featuring artifacts from Ground Zero after the 9/11 terror attacks on the World Trade Center. (WDRB/Eric Edwards)
Kentucky State Fair East Wing WTC Exhibit
Pictured: this photo dated Aug. 18, 2022, shows an exhibit featuring artifacts from Ground Zero after the 9/11 terror attacks on the World Trade Center. (WDRB/Eric Edwards)
Kentucky State Fair WTC Exhibit in East Wing
Pictured: this photo dated Aug. 18, 2022, shows an exhibit featuring artifacts from Ground Zero after the 9/11 terror attacks on the World Trade Center. (WDRB/Eric Edwards)
Kentucky State Fair East Wing Knick Knacks
This photo dated Aug. 18, 2022, shows a selection of merchandise available in the East Wing of the Kentucky State Fair. (WDRB/Eric Edwards)
Kentucky State Fair East Wing Merchandise
This photo dated Aug. 18, 2022, shows a selection of merchandise available in the East Wing of the Kentucky State Fair. (WDRB/Eric Edwards)
Kentucky State Fair East Wing
Kentucky State Fair Wast Wing Tiki Bar
This image dated Aug. 18, 2022, shows a makeshift Tiki Bar with directional signs in the East Wing of the Kentucky State Fair. (WDRB/Eric Edwards)
The health department is also encouraging fairgoers to take precautions as Jefferson County continues to be in COVID-19 red-alert level.
"Unfortunately, the transmission of COVID-19 is still high in our area," said Dr. Jeffrey Howard, interim director of health department. "While we want you to enjoy the State Fair, we encourage you to do so safely. You can protect yourself and others by wearing a well-fitting mask while visiting indoor exhibits, staying up-to-date with COVID-19 vaccines and staying home if you are sick."
The Kentucky State Fair runs Aug. 18-28 at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville. Admission to the fair includes access to indoor exhibits, the Texas Roadhouse Concert Series, the livestock competition and other entertainment.
To purchase tickets to the Kentucky State Fair, click here.