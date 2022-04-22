LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville COVID-19 levels continue to drop.
The city is in the green for cases, which is considered low risk. Louisville officials say there were 819 new cases reported this week, with three deaths.
As of Friday, 45 patients were hospitalized, with four in the ICU and two on ventilators.
So far, at least 75.8% of Louisville residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
For JCPS, there are 139 positive student cases, which is also low.
The CDC is advising people to wear a mask based on your personal preference and risk level.
The Health Department is reminding people that people who continue to wear masks may do so because they have autoimmune diseases or have high-risk loved ones and/or unvaccinated children.
