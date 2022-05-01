LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A change of seasons and new beginnings were celebrated with a colorful Hindu festival in east Louisville on Sunday.
The "Holi Mela" festival celebrates spring and new life — and is also known as the "festival of colors."
The Louisville Hindi School said during the festival, participants usually place powdered paint or colored water on friends and families and the practice is also seen as a time to let bygones be bygones.
It was the first time the event had been held since 2019, and nearly a 1,000 people participated on Sunday.
More than 50 Jefferson County Public Schools students who are part of the BETA club helped organize and put on the event, which was open to everyone.
"There are Christian kids and Muslim kids and Hindu kids all participating, all having fun together," Louisville Hindi School Director Prateek Gupta said.
"America creates that opportunity, creates a huge platform — within that platform we have a small one which allows us to bring Louisville together."
Outside of the confection of colors, people could also enjoy plenty of music and dancing.
