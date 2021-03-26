LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville is taking the COVID-19 vaccine to where people live and work.
The city's director of public health and wellness, Dr. Sarah Moyer, gave an update about Louisville mobile units Friday as volunteers went to Wayside Christian Mission this week and a homeless camp to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
So far, 578 homeless people in the city have been vaccinated.
The Kentucky Nurses Association also did its first mobile mission at Community Transitional Services on Jefferson Street.
"Of course, everyone was masked up, but you could see in the eyes," said Delanor Manson, CEO of the Kentucky Nurses Association. "Smiling eyes is what I call it when they were saying thank you. We also had the chance to do some education, because we had some people who were reluctant to get the vaccine."
Moyer said 30% of all Louisville residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
