LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have arrested a Louisville man after he fired shots outside a Bardstown Road bar, injuring three people on New Year's Day.
According to court documents, the incident took place on Saturday, outside the Tracks Bar & Grill at 3952 Bardstown Road, between Buechel Bank Road and Six Mile Lane.
Police say 27-year-old Remario Reid was kicked out of the bar after getting into a fight with someone inside. According to court documents, he then got into his car and pulled up to the front of the bar, where he fired four shots into the pavement.
At least two people standing outside the bar were injured when the bullets ricocheted, according to police. They included a woman who suffered a graze wound to the head and another woman who was injured in her arm and torso. Her car was also damaged by a bullet.
The woman with the head wound was transported to the hospital via EMS. The second female victim drove herself to the hospital, according to police. None of their injuries are believed to be life threatening.
Police say a third victim, a man, did not appear to be injured but found a piece of shrapnel in his clothing.
Investigators were able to identify Reid as the shooter, according to court documents. A warrant was issued for his arrest and he was taken into custody on Monday.
He is charged with two counts of second-degree assault, one count of first-degree wanton endangerment and one count of third-degree criminal mischief.
