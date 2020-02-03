LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man is accused of climbing into a woman's car as she was leaving a bank and robbing her at gunpoint.
According to court documents, the incident took place on Jan. 24, at the Fifth Third Bank at the Kroger at 12450 La Grange Road, near Factory Lane.
Louisville Metro Police say a woman was walking back to her car from the bank, and her boyfriend was in the front passenger seat. When she got into the driver's seat of the car, police say 19-year-old Timothy Martin jumped into the back seat. He then pulled out a handgun, pointed it at the woman's head and demanded all of her cash, according to an arrest warrant.
The woman's boyfriend told Martin she didn't have any money, but Martin said he saw her with money in her hand as she was walking out of the bank. Police say Martin then cocked the gun and took the woman's wallet, which contained between $500 and $600. Martin took the money, then got of the car.
Police say the woman's boyfriend followed Martin to his car, until Martin turned and pointed the gun at him, telling him to get away. Martin then fled.
The victims called Louisville Metro Police and filed a report. Police say Martin was a stranger to the woman, but her boyfriend recognized him through music he had posted on Snapchat. He was able to pull up Martin's Snapchat account, and found an image of Martin holding a large amount of money that was posted 12 minutes after the robbery.
Police say they were able to use the Snapchat account to identify Martin. They say some of the incident was captured on Kroger surveillance video as well.
Martin was arrested by Kentucky State Police Sunday evening and charged with first-degree robbery and first-degree wanton endangerment. He is currently being held in the Shelby County Detention Center.
