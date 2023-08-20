LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been arrested after police say he accidental shot a woman in the foot in the Midway at the Kentucky State Fair.
Court documents show, Amari McClung, 20, was carrying a concealed loaded Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun in his waistband. Police said the firearm "negligently discharged" in the middle of a large crowd of people around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
A woman was shot in the left foot when the gun went off. Police said hundreds of other fairgoers who were in the area at the time were not hurt.
A KSP trooper was roughly 30 feet from both subjects at the time and was able to quickly make contact with them.
McClung faces charges of wanton endangerment and carrying a concealed weapon under the legal age of 21. He's due in court Monday morning.
Last year at the fair, shots fired sent crowds scattering as police went after the suspected shooter.
