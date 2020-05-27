LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have arrested a Louisville man accused of shooting and killing a high school student in south Louisville earlier this year.
Louisville Metro Police arrested Shalae Stewart, 21, on Wednesday for the Feb. 9 murder of 16-year-old Mykhi Brown, a Moore High School student.
Police said they were called to the intersection of South 5th Street and Compton Street at about 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 9, after someone reported that several shots had been fired. When officers arrived on scene, they found Brown lying in the street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to an arrest warrant, Stewart and an unidentified juvenile accomplice fired at Brown several times, shooting him to death. After the shooting, police said Stewart and his accomplice pointed a firearm at one of the eyewitnesses.
Police say Stewart and his accomplice were caught on video leaving the scene, and a witness saw them change clothes and put their clothes and guns in a backpack.
Stewart was on felony diversion at the time of the shooting, according to court documents.
A warrant was issued for Stewart's arrest on May 22, and he was taken into custody Wednesday. He is charged with murder, enhanced possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, wanton endangerment and tampering with physical evidence.
Stewart is currently behind held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
