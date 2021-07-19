LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police have arrested a another suspect in connection with a fatal daylight shooting near Jefferson Square Park last year.
According to court documents, Amontre Easton was arrested late Sunday afternoon in the 700 block of West Ormsby, in connection with the shooting at South Fifth Street and West Liberty Street on July 2, 2020, that left 19-year-old Devon Robinson dead.
Robinson was shot not far from the area where nightly protests took place in response to the shooting death of Breonna Taylor in March 2020. His family said he was waiting to catch a bus to visit his dad before he was shot.
His family told WDRB in 2020 that they believe Robinson was involved in an ongoing feud, and was being chased by someone he knew.
Easton is not the first person arrested in connection with the case. Kelvonnie Harris, 20, and a juvenile are also charged with murder.
Easton was due in court Monday morning. He is charged with murder, tampering with physical evidence, and carrying a concealed weapon.
