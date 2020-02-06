LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Police said a man murdered a 33-year-old Louisville woman, abused her corpse and left her lying in a Parkland neighborhood basement.
William L. Sloss, 38, was arrested Thursday on charges of murder and abuse of a corpse in connection with the death of Amanda Berry.
LMPD officers found Berry's body in the in the basement of a house in the 3200 block of Virginia Avenue just after midnight on Jan. 30.
"It was apparent the person had been deceased for quite a long period," a spokesperson for LMPD said. "And because of that, it was difficult to determine what (if any) injuries occurred."
Berry's cause of death was pending when the Jefferson County Coroner's Officer identified her as the victim. LMPD provided no update on her cause of death when announcing Sloss' arrest Thursday.
