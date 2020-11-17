Bill Smith Hot Air Balloon Landing.jpg

Louisville resident Bill Smith landed his hot air balloon in Rockville, Indiana on Tuesday, Nov. 17. Courtesy of Bill Smith.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man flew a hot air balloon from North Dakota on Tuesday, hoping to break a world record. 

Bill Smith attempted to break the FAI World Distance Record for his type of hot air balloon. 

He flew in winds more than 110 miles per hour at approximately 15,000 feet in the air, with some of the public able to see him along his route Tuesday because of the clear sky. 

Unfortunately, Smith was short 652 miles of the world record when he landed at about 10 miles per hour in a cornfield in central Indiana.

Even though he didn't make it, it was a brave attempt. 

