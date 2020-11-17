LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man flew a hot air balloon from North Dakota on Tuesday, hoping to break a world record.
Bill Smith of Louisville, KY is attempting to break a world record in a hot air balloon today by riding 100+ kt winds at around 15,000 feet. He departed from Fargo, ND and may pass over Louisville or Madison, IN. Sunny skies may allow a glimpse of him!https://t.co/5TLkxive2E pic.twitter.com/ayuK9SvlbI— NWS Louisville (@NWSLouisville) November 17, 2020
Bill Smith attempted to break the FAI World Distance Record for his type of hot air balloon.
He flew in winds more than 110 miles per hour at approximately 15,000 feet in the air, with some of the public able to see him along his route Tuesday because of the clear sky.
Unfortunately, Smith was short 652 miles of the world record when he landed at about 10 miles per hour in a cornfield in central Indiana.
Even though he didn't make it, it was a brave attempt.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.