LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man is behind bars, facing federal child pornography charges.
U.S. Marshals arrested 46-year-old Jeremy Petter on Thursday. Petter was federally indicted in June of 2019 for child porn, but was only arrested this week.
Investigators say he used a computer to access a website that shared child abuse and exploitation materials.
Petter is scheduled to be sentenced in October and court documents say he plans to take a plea agreement and plead guilty.
According to the plea agreement filed on June 24, "On or about June 4, 2019... Petter knowingly accessed with intent to view, material that contained an image of child pornography, which had been shipped and transported."
The documents add that, "This website contained child sexual abuse and exploitation material, with an explicit focus on the facilitation of sharing child abuse material, including images, links and videos...that had an emphasis on.... gore and death related material, including those depicting children."
The documents say the website showed adult men sexually abusing young children.
"Users were required to create an account (username and password) in order to access most of the material on the website," the documents state.
If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
His attorney declined to comment. Petter is being held at the Oldham County Detention Center. The plea agreement says he may be ordered to forfeit his Samsung Galaxy S9, an external hard drive and a laptop.
