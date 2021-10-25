LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man says the winnings from a $3 million Kentucky Lottery scratch-off ticket will come in handy for his upcoming retirement.
The state's latest millionaire wants to remain anonymous, according to a news release from the Kentucky Lottery. He bought the winning Break Fort Knox ticket for $30 at Cox's Smokers Outlet on Manslick Road, and took it home to play it. He says he yelled "Yahtzee!" when he realized he had won the game's top prize.
"I scratched the ticket off from left to right when I got to the bottom row. It was the third number to the last I matched. That’s when I yelled, 'Yahtzee,'" he told lottery officials.
He then revealed the $3 million prize amount below the number 27.
"Wow, I’ve won," he said in a written statement. "I double looked at it and then called my significant other; she initially thought it was a scam."
Although the winning ticket was purchased last month, the Jefferson County man said he wanted time to get things in order before claiming his winnings. He did say he took a picture of the ticket with his phone and looked at it every day.
He chose to take the game’s lump sum cash payment of $2,244,000, receiving a check for $1,593,240, after taxes.
"I’m planning to retire next year so it (winning) will help," he said.
Cox’s Smoker Outlet will receive a bonus of $22,440 for selling the winning ticket.
