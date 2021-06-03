LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been charged weeks after police said he shot a man in Louisville's Taylor Berry neighborhood.
Blaine Pittman was charged Wednesday night.
According to an arrest report, the shooting took place on May 23. Police said Pittmore and an accomplice went to the 1500 block of Homeview Drive, off Seventh Street Road, and began firing at a person with a rifle.
The victim was hit and suffered life-threatening injuries.
Police said surveillance video captured Pittman and his accomplice, both when arrived on the scene and after the shooting, when they fled.
A witness was able to identify Pittman as one of the shooters, according to police.
Pittman is charged with first-degree assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in connection with this case. He was already in custody at Louisville Metro Corrections, according to police.
The victim's identity has not been released. The current condition of the victim is not known.
