LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have arrested a man and charged him with murder in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 41-year-old man earlier this month near Churchill Downs.
Ranier Mitchell was arrested Tuesday afternoon.
The incident took place on Monday, Nov. 8, just before 7:45 p.m., in the 3000 block of South Fourth Street, near Heywood Avenue.
According to court documents, Mitchell and 41-year-old Dwayne Lamont Blackburn Jr. lived in different apartments in the same complex. Police say both had been drinking and smoking all day, when they became involved in an argument, that progressed into a physical fight.
At that point, police say Mitchell stabbed Blackburn.
Witnesses allegedly saw Mitchell walking away from Blackburn's body.
Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Officer Beth Ruoff at the time said officers were called to the scene to find Blackburn suffering from "multiple puncture wounds from a stabbing."
When police arrived, Blackburn was transported to University of Louisville Hospital, where he later died.
Police say they found a knife hidden by a furnace. According to court documents, witnesses told police they saw Mitchell speaking with officers before leaving the scene.
Investigators say they eventually determined that Mitchell was the suspect. A warrant was issued for his arrest and he was taken into custody on Tuesday. He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections on charges of murder and tampering With physical evidence. He is currently scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday morning.
