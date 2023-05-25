LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man died after crashing his car on Interstate 71 in Campbellsburg on Thursday afternoon.
According to Kentucky State Police, a call for the crash on southbound I-71 near the 26-mile marker came in shortly before 2:30 p.m.
A preliminary investigation showed Daniel Sears, of Louisville, was driving a vehicle south when he hit a box truck that was slowing with traffic due to construction.
After crashing into the truck, Sear's car hit another vehicle from the rear, police said. The Henry Country coroner pronounced Sears deceased on the scene.
Police said no occupants in the other vehicles were injured.
The fatal crash remains under investigation by KSP Post 5.
