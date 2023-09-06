LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man is facing 20 years behind bars for stabbing another man to death with a machete.
Wednesday, prosecutors said a Jefferson County Grand Jury found Elvis Anderson, 59, guilty of stabbing Davon Banks, 30, to death in July 2022, and injuring two other people.
According to Louisville Metro Police, Anderson showed up at a home on Garland Avenue in the city's California neighborhood with a wooden stick and got into a fight with Banks.
During the fight, police said Anderson reportedly took a machete from Banks and attacked Banks and two women who prosecutors said were Anderson's neighbors.
Banks died from multiple sharp force injuries, according to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office. Prosecutors said both women had severe head injuries but survived the attack.
Anderson was convicted of murder and two counts of assault. The jury recommended 20 years behind bars.
A judge will have the final say on Anderson's sentencing during a hearing set for Oct. 30.
Related Stories:
- $1 million bond set for suspect charged with stabbing Louisville man to death
- Louisville man charged with murder after 'altercation' in California neighborhood, police say
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.