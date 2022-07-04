LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A $1 million bond was set for the suspect charged with stabbing a Louisville man to death on Saturday.
Elvis Anderson, 58, appeared in court on Monday on murder and assault charges.
According to an arrest report, Anderson showed up at a home on Garland Avenue on Saturday with a wooden stick and got into a fight with 30-year-old Davin Banks.
During the fight, Anderson reportedly took a machete from Banks. Police said he killed Banks and hurt two women. Both women are expected to survive.
The Jefferson County Coroner's office said Banks died of multiple sharp force injuries.
A not guilty plea was entered on Anderson's behalf.
