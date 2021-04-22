LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer wants to combat the city’s growing violence problem by spending millions more on public safety. However, Louisville Metro Police Department's funding level will be largely untouched.
Instead, Fischer’s proposed $986 million budget quadruples spending on anti-violence programs from $4.5 million in the current fiscal year to $19.5 million in the next one.
The budget proposal would fund a variety of violence prevention programs primarily focused on helping young people and convicted criminals avoid future crimes. It includes funding for the city's new Civilian Review and Accountability board and Office of Inspector General, which will soon be tasked with investigating allegations of police misconduct. It funds efforts to diversify hiring in public safety agencies. It also includes funding for deflection and diversion, the practice of sending social workers or mental health professional to some calls for service.
"Not just investments in law enforcement, we must invest in intervention, prevention, community mobilization, organizational change and re-entry," Fischer said, in part, during his Thursday address. "The investments in this budget reflect the fact that the whole of Louisville Metro Government is committed to doing all we can to re-imagine what public safety is and how it's delivered."
While the LMPD budget will basically remain steady in the proposal, it does not remove any funding from the department.
“The notion of defunding the police is not practical,” Fischer said before the Thursday address. “Nobody argues with policing. It's how it's done.”
The request does include funding for three new LMPD recruit classes to replace officers who are leaving the force.
Separate from the anti-violence measures, Fischer's budget request also makes strides toward racial equity, demands for which intensified last year after the raid that killed Breonna Taylor and protests that followed.
It includes $250,000 for the new Equity in Procurement Task Force as well as investment in minority-owned business through loans, grants and other resources.
Additionally, it allots $5 million to $10 million for a partnership in west Louisville to fund neighborhood improvements and other projects. It also includes $3 million to help more in Louisville's minority communities become homeowners.
After giving the plan their initial glances, several Metro Council members said they were encouraged by much of what they saw. Council President David James, D-6, said the anti-violence measures could help combat the city's spike in violent crime.
"It's important that we don't put all of our eggs in one basket," he said. "Meaning that we can't depend on the police department to be the only source of crime-prevention in our community. It's a multi-faceted thing, and so we'll really have to see what exactly the dollars are for in detail."
Kanetra Walton, who lost her son—Phillip Walton—to a 2017 shooting in Park Hill, also sees merit in sending more funding to violence prevention programs, particularly those focused on youth intervention and engagement.
"I think the streets often teach them that they care about them and that they love them, and I think that's why so many are drawn to the streets," she said.
Walton added that it's time for the city to show them the same level of care and commitment.
"I'm optimistic and I'm hopeful, but it's rough," she said. "It's rough."
Fischer’s budget pays for the anti-violence programs, and other measures, by carrying over $60 million in surplus from the current budget. Part of that is money freed up by CARES Act federal relief dollars, and part of it is from better-than-expected tax revenues combined with reduced expenses.
“This was the first budget in a long time where we've actually had some resources to spend and not just cut, cut, cut,” Fischer said.
The budget proposal does not account for the expected $433 million from the new American Rescue Plan. Fischer said that funding is expected to be arrive in mid-May and must be must be spent over the next three years. Fischer said he will work with Metro Council and consult with community leaders on a plan for spending that money.
“You'll see part of those spent this next fiscal year which starts July 1," he said. "We can expect to see this budget that we're presenting today amended by some of the American Rescue Plan dollars coming in.”
Other budget highlights in Fischer's request include:
- $22 million for paving and sidewalk repairs
- $10 million in the Affordable Housing Trust Fund
- $2.7 million in small business assistance
- Non-union city employees will receive a 3% raise.
- The Louisville Public Library will also stop collecting fines for overdue books and materials.
Metro Council must study Fischer's proposal, debate its merits and pass a final budget by the end of June.
