LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer declared the week beginning Sunday, May 15, to be "Affordable Housing Week" in Louisville.
The declaration came during a news conference Monday in which Fischer touted the expansion of affordable housing in the city.
"I am proud that we were able to commit $106 million toward affordable housing during my three terms, because these dollars translate to real impact in our community and a difference in the lives of Louisvillians," Fischer said in a news release Monday. "It is a tremendous achievement that would not have been possible without the support of Metro Council and partners like the Louisville Affordable Trust Fund, Habitat for Humanity and affordable housing developers."
For contrast, Fischer said investments in affordable housing totaled only $7 million prior to his administration taking office.
He said his administration has created or preserved more than 5,000 affordable housing units in the city, many of which were made possible through a partnership with Habitat for Humanity of Metro Louisville.
"Habitat for Humanity of Metro Louisville has helped 575 families become homeowners in our community over the last few decades, but we had 900 families apply for our program last month," Rob Locke, CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Metro Louisville, said in a news release. "The need for affordable housing is greater than ever, and Habitat is grateful for Mayor Fischer's commitment to this important cause.
"Habitat supports the spectrum of affordable housing but focuses on the equity-building path of homeownership. We celebrate the fact that 125 of our 575 homebuyers have paid off their mortgages."
The mayor's office said the city is considering changing its land use regulations to encourage construction of a number of housing types throughout Louisville, including duplexes, townhomes, cottage courts and other multiplexes.
A report issued by the city in 2019 found that Louisville needs more than 31,000 new affordable housing units to meet the need for housing among the city's lowest income residents.
Tony Curtis, executive director of the Metropolitan Housing Coalition, said the cost to meet the housing needs of families with the lowest incomes, at or below 30% area median income, is projected to be more than $5 billion.
"Our work is not done," Fischer said. "To meet the current and growing demand, we must continue investing in and incentivizing the development of affordable housing and find new ways to encourage a variety of housing options across Jefferson County.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.