LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As Louisville officials prepared for a fifth night of protests against police brutality, Mayor Greg Fischer extended the dusk-to-dawn curfew until June 8.
Each night since Thursday, protesters in Louisville, as in more than 100 cities across the country, have marched against police brutality. Local protesters also have demanded justice in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor, who died March 13 at the hands of Louisville Metro Police officers during a raid.
While protesters in Louisville have remained largely peaceful, some criminals also have set fires, damaged buildings and looted stores. At least two of the nights also have produced shootings, including one that involved police officers and National Guard members. Forty people were arrested Saturday night.
After Friday night’s demonstrations went “way beyond peaceful protest,” Fischer requested National Guard help and implemented a curfew. The mayor said Monday afternoon that he has extended the curfew through June 8.
