LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer's official portrait is now hanging in the Mayors Gallery at Louisville Metro Hall.
It was created by artist Carlos Gamez de Francisco.
Fischer said he wanted his portrait to be more than him just looking straight at the viewer. Instead, Fischer is shown in front of the Big Four Bridge.
Behind him are women, people of color, immigrants and differently abled residents.
Fischer said the diversity was an intentional acknowledgement of Louisville's history of having only white men as mayor and the promise of change.
