LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer ordered city agencies to prioritize buying all electric and hybrid cars as part of a big commitment to going green.
Fischer said the move will save money over time and improve environmental health.
He said gas-powered vehicles are the second-largest source of greenhouse gas emissions in Louisville. The order also states that some contractors or suppliers doing more than $1 million in business with Metro Government have to reduce their carbon footprints or have a plan to do so going forward.
"The practical notion is ... gas-powered vehicles will not be available when we're looking out here a decade or so," Fischer said. "We've got to get in front of this and be the example to make this happen."
The city is already installing electric vehicle charging stations at its facilities including six PARC garages, three library branches, three Metro Parks and the Edison Center. One station is also being installed at Jefferson Memorial Forest.
