LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Louisville men have been arrested after police say they held up a Circle K and took a large amount of cash and some Swisher Sweets cigars.
According to court documents, the incident took place just after 7:30 a.m. at the Circle K at 4301 Preston Highway, near Male High School.
Police say 21-year-old Jordan Staats and 18-year-old Noah Meyer walked into the store wearing masks and armed with a handgun. Once inside, Meyer pointed the gun at a female employee and demanded cash as well as Swisher Sweets cigars, which he received, according to the arrest report.
Both men then left in Staats' car, which police say was then involved in a crash on Durrett Lane, off Preston Highway.
Police say they stopped Staats and Meyer near the crash scene and noticed they were wearing the same "distinctive clothing" as the two suspects seen in surveillance video of the Circle K robbery.
According to the arrest report, Meyer tried to hide the gun used in the robbery by throwing it into a nearby tree line before officers arrived. Police say they found it and determined it was stolen.
Both men were charged with first-degree robbery, receipt of stolen property (firearm) and tampering with physical evidence. They are currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.