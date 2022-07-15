LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville mental health experts are calling a new national suicide help line a game-changer.
The line launches Saturday. Anyone who needs help can dial 988.
It's the United States' first nationwide three-digit mental health crisis hotline, designed to be as easy to remember and use as 911, but callers will be connected with trained mental health professionals.
"This is a great thing. This has the potential of saving lives, which is why I'm so very passionate and committed to spreading the word and talking about it," said Martha Mather, CEO of Peace Hospital in Louisville. "We want people to know that they're not alone. Call 988 and get the help that you so much deserve and if you need it. We want to be there for you."
Mather said the new number is easy to remember compared to the current 10-digit National Suicide Prevention Lifeline number. The change to 988 makes it the mental health equivalent to 911.
The new system will build on the existing network of over 200 crisis centers nationwide staffed by counselors who answer millions of calls each year. Calls to the old 10-digit lifeline number (1-800-273-8255) will still go through.
The help line connects callers directly to trained counselors in the suicide prevention lifeline network who can provide support or resources.
Kentucky averages about 20,000 calls each year to the current suicide prevention number.
The federal government has provided over $280 million to help states create systems that will do much more, including mobile mental health crisis teams that can be sent to people's homes, as well as emergency mental health centers similar to urgent care clinics that treat physical aches and pains.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press also contributed to this report.