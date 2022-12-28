LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The new year is almost here, and many people like to make resolutions. But according to local health experts, it's important to make sure to take care of your mental health along the way.
"There are times when a New Year's resolution brings about a pressure to start or change something that you may not really be at a place in your life where you're ready to make a full on commitment to change," said Brandon Kays with UofL Health Peace Hospital in Louisville. "And I think that's why a lot of these changes don't last."
Kays is one of the mental health therapists at Peace Hospital. He said while setting goals is a good thing, it's important to have the right mindset when working on changes.
"We like being able to have the idea at least that we're not gonna fail, and the reality is, though, that might not happen," he said. "And if we start making too many changes too quickly, we have this built up pressure or anxiety that develops because we feel like we have to meet perfection. Or we make too lofty of a goal, we're not doing too well at it and we start feeling like that means something about us personally, like we're not capable of change, like we're not good enough to change, that we don't deserve some things to be different. 'New Year, New Me' is a great goal. It's a great idea. I think the 'New You' needs to be characterized by traits. It doesn't need to be characterized by metrics. So if you want to be more healthy, then let's pursue healthy. If you want to be more studious, let's find some things to dive into that would be educational."
He also said it can bring added pressure that can make some feel isolated and anxious. The best thing you can do if you're struggling, Kays said, is to reach out for help, surround yourself with supportive people and don't wait.
"It is very difficult when we're dealing with so much isolation and loneliness in the world," he said. "It is so difficult to really accomplish meaningful huge goals by ourselves. So if you really wanna see growth, if you really wanna see change, it is most conductive for us to do that in an environment where we have community."
If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, you can reach the suicide prevention line by dialing 988 or by visiting a facility like Peace Hospital.
