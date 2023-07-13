LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville wants ideas to create a campus for people experiencing homelessness.
Plans for a "Community Care Campus" were announced in January at a site near old Louisville at Brook and Breckenridge Streets. The site includes multiple buildings and is intended to provide medical care, case management and temporary housing.
The ultimate goal is to provide a central location that can help people find permanent homes.
Louisville organizations like Hip Hop Cares, which focus on providing services to the houseless population, are hopeful for what the campus could achieve.
"Being houseless is not a one-prong issue. There's many layers to being houseless and in that position and getting out of that position," said Jeff Gill, founder of Hip Hope Cares. "So we have to provide multiple things and approaches, and sheltering, housing, and life skills which hopefully the Community Care Campus can cover most of those."
The Community Care Campus includes five buildings next to Hope Village and The Chancery, which was opened in 2022. It is run by the nonprofit The Hope Buss.
The Chancery provides 34 units of bridge housing for residents who were previously homeless. The building provides community space, showers and laundry facilities for current campus residents.
Hope Village houses residents in tents and serves as an access point for food, mental health support, health care, addition and recovery services, conflict resolution training, sex education training, veterinary care for pets, and more.
Hope Buss, which oversees Hope Village, is excited about the campus being placed next door.
"I think we need more services for people who are living on our streets right now," said Stachelle Bussey, executive director of Hope Buss.
The city is now accepting proposals from groups interested in providing services and managing the site. Applications are due by August 11, 2023.
"I think just with the involvement of the community, people to write proposals to be a part of it - which makes it very community engaged which is my favorite - yeah, I think this is what we need, this is the right way to go," said Bussey. "I know some incredible things have happened when grassroots and government have partnered together to really create innovative solutions for our houseless community."
There is no timeline for opening the campus, but the Louisville Mayor's Office said it would like to get it running as soon as possible. Part of that plan depends on the applications and proposals submitted.
Louisville Metro Government is asking for applications for specific services or operation at the site. The city will give a long-term lease for the property to the successful respondent or respondents. Applications should include timelines, drawings, budgets and a detailed narrative on how services will help the homeless on campus.
The deadline for responses is 3 p.m. on Friday, August 11. For the full RFP requirements click here. Louisville Metro Government a meeting on Tuesday July 18, at 2 p.m. at 225 E. Breckinridge St.. All respondents are required to attend.
