LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Animal Services is waiving the redemption fee for owners looking to reunite with their pet at the shelter through the month of July.
The shelter, at 3705 Manslick Rd., is at max capacity. LMAS Animal Control Supervisor Adam Hamilton said he believes a lot of the animals at the shelter have owners, but the owners haven't come to claim them.
One of the obstacles keeping pets from their owners is a lack of proper identification. Hamilton said animals often come in without a microchip implant and not wearing a license tag, even though that's a requirement in Jefferson County.
"We have yet to euthanize this year for time and space. We haven't done it for the past two years, but we don't want to," Hamilton said. "So, as a result, we're making this push so we get these animals out that have homes."
For LMAS' online list with pictures of the stray animals currently at the shelter
