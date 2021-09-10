LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An employee at Louisville Metro Corrections has died from complications of COVID-19, Louisville Corrections FOP Lodge 77 announced Friday.
Officer Rick Longoria has worked at Louisville Metro Corrections since 2003, and previously served in the armed forces, according to Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer. His age was not immediately known.
"Officer Longoria spent 18 years at LMDC where he always met people with a smiling face and a positive attitude," the FOP in a Facebook post.
I am saddened to hear of the death of LMDC Officer Rick Longoria. He had proudly served Louisville Metro as a Corrections Officer since 2003. He also served his country as a member of the armed forces.— Mayor Greg Fischer (@louisvillemayor) September 10, 2021
"I extend my sympathy to his family, friends and his brothers and sisters at LMDC. COVID-19 is taking a horrible toll on our city and our nation, and I again urge everyone to unite in the fight against it," Fischer said in a tweet.
Funeral arrangements are expected to be announced at a later date.
We are sadden to hear of the loss of LMDC Ofc. Rick Longoria. This was shared on the @FopLodge #socialmedia page. Keeping our brothers and sisters of LMDC in our thoughts and prayers during this time. #LMPD #LMDC #Louisville #WeHaveTheWatch pic.twitter.com/RKPQQoQ9FT— LMPD (@LMPD) September 10, 2021
This story may be updated.
