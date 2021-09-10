LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An employee at Louisville Metro Corrections has died from complications of COVID-19, Louisville Corrections FOP Lodge 77 announced Friday. 

Officer Rick Longoria has worked at Louisville Metro Corrections since 2003, and previously served in the armed forces, according to Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer. His age was not immediately known. 

"Officer Longoria spent 18 years at LMDC where he always met people with a smiling face and a positive attitude," the FOP in a Facebook post.

"I extend my sympathy to his family, friends and his brothers and sisters at LMDC. COVID-19 is taking a horrible toll on our city and our nation, and I again urge everyone to unite in the fight against it,"  Fischer said in a tweet. 

Funeral arrangements are expected to be announced at a later date. 

 This story may be updated. 

