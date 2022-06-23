LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Council is giving the green light to a road safety program aimed at preventing any traffic deaths over the next 30 years.
The Vision Zero initiative uses federal dollars to examine structural issues on city roads.
Councilwoman Nicole George, D-21, introduced the initiative last month. She said, on average, a person is killed on Louisville's roads every three days.
More than 900 people have died in crashes since 2014.
The goal of Vision Zero is to reduce that number to zero by 2050.
George said the program does three things: sets that goal for zero fatalities by 2050, updates existing traffic reports and creates an action plan, and establishes a reporting requirement.
Weather, visibility, traffic and crosswalk locations are just a few of the factors the program would examine, which would help the city take a targeted approach to eliminate risks.
Metro Council approved the adoption of the program unanimously during a meeting Thursday evening.
