LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new initiative is aiming to decrease the number of pedestrians hit by vehicles in Louisville.
Since 2014, 931 people have died after being hit by a vehicle. The goal of the new Vision Zero initiative is to decrease that number to zero by 2050.
Amanda Deatherage, with Metro Public Works, told Metro Council on Tuesday that the initiative involves the examination of road designs to see how to improve safety. That includes the use of lighting, crosswalk visibility, speed cameras and even the reconfiguration of roads.
But some council members expressed concerns about the cost of the projects. Councilman Brett Ackerson said he supports putting more patrol officers out on the roads to encourage safer driving.
"That would be the greatest way we can drop that number tremendously and make this community safer," Ackerson, D-26, said. "And because of that, I hate to be the Debbie Downer here, but my policy decisions aren't with you today."
A Metro Council Committee is expected to vote on the Vision Zero initiative in a few weeks.
For more information about the initiative, click here.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.