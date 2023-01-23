LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's new Metro Council president wants to start the process to build a new jail in the city.
Markus Winkler (D-17) is focusing on public safety as he begins his term as council president.
More than a dozen people have died while in custody at Louisville's jail since the end of 2021.
Detectives recently caught a woman on surveillance trying to smuggle in drugs last week.
Metro Corrections officials say in the past several days, there has been an increase in overdose-related medical emergencies. They say that several incarcerated people were taken to the hospital, no one died during this surge.
"Investigators believe they have identified a few incarcerated individuals responsible for trafficking the drugs," Major Darrell Goodlett said in a statement. "These individuals are part of an ongoing investigation."
"We've got to do something different," Winkler said. "It's not good for our staff, it's not good for the inmates."
Winkler wants to build a new criminal justice center, along with focusing on mental health and substance abuse treatment for people housed at the jail.
"Thinking more broadly about the jail than just a detention facility," Winkler said.
Lawmakers in Frankfort, from the governor to the state legislature are prioritizing reforms in the juvenile justice system. Kentucky Rep. Kevin Bratcher, R-29, is proposing a bill that would call for spending $6.5 million to reopen a youth detention center in Louisville. The center would be state-run and maintained by the Department of Juvenile Justice.
Staffing shortages, mismanagement, and a budget shortfall were just a few reasons why the city of Louisville voted to shut down the juvenile jail in 2019.
"You can't be the largest county in the state and not have a facility here," Winkler said.
Winkler supports the push from state lawmakers to look at ways to keep Louisville's youngest offenders in the city, adding that this is a state responsibility.
"Hopefully we (city and state) can partner together, look at the existing building," Winkler said. "Is that one that we can give to the state, sell to the state, lease to the state, have them make an investment to renovate it."
Winkler said a remaining challenge of public safety is perception.
"If you go downtown on a Friday night and there are officers walking around, people will feel much more comfortable," Winkler said.
Winkler has talked with new Mayor Craig Greenberg about bicycle and foot patrols. He acknowledges that is a challenge due to the LMPD officer shortage.
"One of the things I'm hopeful we can do is find agreement with the FOP to bring back retired officers, have them patrol in the suburbs, have them patrol downtown through foot patrols," Winkler said. "I think being visible helps with this perception issue."
Winkler said an improved relationship with the city's mayor, he hopes the whole city will be better off.
